Darius Stills receives invitation to the NFL Combine

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills just got a step closer to pro football after receiving an invitation to the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine.

The Fairmont Senior alumnus joins teammate Tony Fields II as the second Mountaineer to get the combine call after becoming the 12th consensus All-American in program history.

Blessed To Receive A Invitation To The 2021 NFL Combine ❗️ — Darius Stills (@DariusStills56) February 4, 2021

Stills closed out his career at WVU with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and an interception in 2020, bringing his career total to 85 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

This year’s combine will reportedly be different, however. Instead of holding it at its usual destination of Indianapolis, the NFL will conduct the combine at each respective school’s pro day, with all virtual interviews and psychological tests.