Former WVU All-American defensive lineman Darius Stills has signed a professional football contract with a new club according to a social media post from the team.

Stills has signed with the Birmingham Stallions, the reigning champions of the most-recent inception of the United States Football League.

Stills, a native of Fairmont, was a consensus All-American as a result of the 2020 college football season. He was also named the Big 12’s Defensive Lineman of the Year that season.

The former Fairmont Senior Polar Bear went undrafted out of college, but signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was released by the Raiders in August 2021, and then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in January of this year. He has not appeared in an NFL game.

Stills played parts of four seasons at WVU. The majority of his production came in his final two seasons with the Mountaineers.

In 2019 and 2020, Stills recorded 68 total tackles and 19.5 tackles for loss during those two seasons. He also tallied 9.5 sacks across those two years.