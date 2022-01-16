Daunting week for WVU athletics tips off Tuesday vs. Baylor

WVU fans throwing confetti after WVU makes their first shot of the game against Kent State (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

Four different programs will face off against five ranked opponents this week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bob Huggins and West Virginia (13-3, 2-2 Big 12) hosting a Baylor (15-2, 3-2 Big 12) squad that has spent much of the season as the top-ranked men’s college basketball team in the nation is just the start of what is shaping up to be a very difficult week for Mountaineer athletics programs.

In total, four different programs will face five ranked opponents over a five day span.

The week begins on Tuesday at 5 p.m. when WVU hosts the defending national champion Bears.

It marks the second of three-straight games against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

The next day, another ranked team will look to invade the WVU Coliseum.

Mike Carey and the WVU women’s basketball team (8-6, 1-3 Big 12) will host an Oklahoma (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) squad that is nationally ranked. The Mountaineers are coming off a double-digit loss to No. 13 Texas on Saturday, and have lost four of their last six overall.

On Friday, the WVU gymnastics team will compete in its home opener, and welcome in a Denver team that was ranked in the Top 5 in the latest rankings from USA Gymnastics.

Huggins and company will then travel to take on No. 19 Texas Tech (13-4, 3-2 Big 12) on Saturday. The Red Raiders recently knocked off top-ranked Baylor, but are coming off a loss against Kansas State on Saturday.

Prior to tipoff in Lubbock, the WVU rifle team (9-0, 5-0 GARC) will be in Annapolis, Maryland to take on a Navy program that’s ranked in the Top 10. West Virginia, though, will head into that meeting tied for 2nd in the NCAA rankings.

This week would’ve begun with the WVU wrestling program taking on No. 4 Oklahoma State, but that meet was canceled.