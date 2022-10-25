West Virginia University junior golfer Jackson Davenport finished tied for seventh place at the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club in Windermere, Florida.

Davenport, a native of Austin, Texas, shot 5-under-par with rounds of 69-70-72=211. Junior Will Stakel (76-74-76=226) and freshman Kaleb Wilson (72-71-83=226) tied for 44th place at 10-over-par. Senior Trent Tipton posted rounds of 75-77-76=228 (+12), and sophomore Todd Duncan finished with rounds of 82-83-76=241. Sophomore Max Green competed as an individual and finished with rounds of 77-80-81=238.

“I’m very happy for Jackson Davenport,” coach Sean Covich said. “He played some really good golf this week on a very challenging course. Will Stakel also played solidly. He was consistent every single round and when we really needed him, he stepped up.

“Kaleb (Wilson) was impressive his first two rounds. For a true freshman to play like that his first time at Isleworth says a lot about his potential. Trent (Tipton) and Todd (Duncan) both fought hard, especially in today’s round.”

As a team, the Mountaineers finished in 11th place with rounds of 292-292-300=884 (+20).

The Mountaineers will resume competition on Jan. 30 at the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona.

“It’s time to focus on a big spring for us,” Covich said. “We still have seven tournaments to play and a lot of golf left this season.”