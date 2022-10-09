Former West Virginia linebacker David Long Jr. came up with his biggest play of the season at the biggest moment of the game Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

The Washington Commanders were knocking on the door at the Tennessee two-yard line with just nine seconds remaining, and trailing by four.

Quarterback Carson Wentz dropped back on 3rd down, hoping to give Washington a victory. But Long Jr. had other ideas.

The West Virginia alumnus shed off a running block by a wide receiver, moved to his right, and dove to intercept the pass at the one-yard line.

He got to his feet, and returned the football to near midfield to run out the game clock, and seal the victory for the Titans.

Upon further review, Long Jr. was deemed down where he intercepted the pass, meaning Tennessee had to run one final play. Regardless, Long’s interception guaranteed his team won the football game.

The play was long’s first INT of the season, and the third of his career. He had a pair of interceptions last season.

Long finished the game with a team-high 11 total tackles, and properly defended a pass in addition to the one he intercepted.