Deal done: McIntosh signs with Marlins as undrafted free agent

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior catcher/outfielder Paul McIntosh of the West Virginia University baseball team signed a professional contract with the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

The Miami Gardens, Florida, native becomes WVU’s first undrafted free-agent signing since Braden Zarbnisky (Phillies) in 2020. He’s also the fifth Mountaineer to be either drafted or selected in free agency by an MLB club this summer, joining MLB draftees Ryan Bergert (Padres – sixth round), Madison Jeffrey (Dodgers – 15th round), Adam Tulloch (Dodgers – 17th round) and Jackson Wolf (Padres – fourth round).

McIntosh was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection after hitting .256 with eight home runs and 26 RBI in 2021. He also slugged eight doubles and a triple, scored 25 runs and struck out just 23 times in 156 at-bats. McIntosh appeared in 45 games for the Mountaineers last spring, including 28 at catcher, 13 in left field and four as the designated hitter.

McIntosh enjoyed a 15-game reached base streak at one point in 2021, and he notched 14 multi-hit games for the Mountaineers on the year.

A career .259 hitter in his three seasons in Morgantown from 2019-21, McIntosh, who started 110 career games in the Gold and Blue, hit 21 career homers with 74 RBI. He also tallied 21 doubles and scored 63 runs at WVU. He was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection in 2019, helping West Virginia to an NCAA Regional berth, before he was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team in each of the last two seasons.

McIntosh is set to become the first Mountaineer to begin their professional career with the Marlins since Taylor Munden was drafted by the club in 2015.