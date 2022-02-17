Junior guard KK Deans of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team has been selected to the 2021-22 Academic All-District Women’s Basketball Team, as selected by CoSIDA, recognizing the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.

Representing District 2, which includes student-athletes from Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and the District of Columbia, Deans is the second Mountaineer women’s basketball player in as many seasons to be named a CoSIDA Academic All-America District 2 honoree, as Kysre Gondrezick earned the honor in 2020-21. Deans also is the seventh player and 10th overall selection to the annual squad in program history.

A sport management major, Deans played in 18 games this season and averaged 14.5 points per game for the Mountaineers. The Greensboro, North Carolina, native led WVU in scoring 10 times in 2021-22 and tallied 10 points or more in 15 games, including three 20-point games. She also tallied 66 assists and 29 steals on the year. Deans suffered a knee injury against Baylor on Jan. 29, and is out for the remainder of the season.

The CoSIDA Academic All-America program separately recognizes basketball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced at a later date.