DePaul transfer Pauly Paulicap commits to WVU hoops

Bob Huggins sure is taking advantage of the transfer portal this offseason.

West Virginia men’s basketball landed its third transfer commitment on Wednesday when former DePaul forward Pauly Paulicap announced his intention to join the Mountaineers.

Paulicap joins the Mountaineers with already four years of Division I basketball experience, three with Manhattan and one with DePaul. He averaged over double digits in his freshman and junior seasons at Manhattan, while finishing 2020-21 scoring 7.2 points per game and grabbing 6.1 rebounds.

He set his 2020-21 season highs on February 20 in a Big East clash against St. John’s, dropping 16 points and grabbing 16 boards.

The 6-8 native of Long Island is the third addition West Virginia has made via the transfer portal, following Dimon Carrigan from FIU and Malik Curry of Old Dominion.