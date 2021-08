Depth chart released for WVU football season opener

BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS) -- A Mercer County man was arrested after deputies said he chased his parents with an ax.

Investigators said they received the call on August 27th about a man trying to hurt his family members at a home on Ramey Street in Bramwell. When the deputy was on his way to the residence, he said emergency dispatchers notified him that the situation had escalated, and Johnny York Jr. was now trying to shoot his parents with a bow and arrow.