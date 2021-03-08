Derek Culver headlines list of Mountaineers honored by Big 12

West Virginia forward Derek Culver led six Mountaineers as they were honored by the Big 12 Conference for their performance in the 2020-21 regular season.

Culver was named to the All-Big 12 First Team after a strong junior campaign, finishing the season averaging 14.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, the latter of which leads the league. In fact, until the regular season finale, the Youngstown native was the only Big 12 competitor to average a double-double — however his clip fell slightly after grabbing five boards against Oklahoma State.

Miles McBride was picked for the All-Big 12 Second Team after sending waves throughout the league in his sophomore season. He currently leads West Virginia in scoring with 15.4 points per game, including six 20-plus point games so far.

Sharpshooting guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil were both named as All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions.

Gabe Osabuohien was selected for the All-Big 12 Defensive team after setting himself apart on that end of the court. Although he averages scores just 1.8 points per game, the senior plays the sixth-highest minutes on the team, and has snagged 37 steals and sent back 11 blocked shots.

Jalen Bridges rounded the honors out on the All-Big 12 Freshman Team. The Fairmont native was swept into a starting role after a major roster shake-up at New Year’s, and has flourished, posting five double-digit scoring games including a career-high 22 points against TCU on March 4.

