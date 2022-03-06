Huggins is confident WVU will turn it around in the offseason, but it will take some work

WVU men’s basketball isn’t done yet, but Bob Huggins is still ready to look to the future.

The head coach said goodbye to up to seven of his players on Saturday as the Mountaineers took down TCU on Senior Day. Five of those players will be gone for sure as fifth-year seniors, while two — guards Kedrian Johnson and Sean McNeil — have left the door open to a return.

Huggins has expressed that he is excited about his current freshman group. He hasn’t been shy to use them on the floor, including Ohio products Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson, so they already have a young core to build around. Plus, up to four of those departures will be filled with three signees and another commitment in the 2022 class.

If those additions stepped on campus and the 2022-23 season started today, however, Huggins still wouldn’t have a full roster. Like the previous offseason, he is going to turn his attention to the transfer portal, but he admits that it isn’t as easy as it sounds.

“We’re gonna do the best job we possibly can in the portal,” Huggins said.

Now, with NIL deals coming for college athletes across the country, the surface of the transfer landscape has changed. Huggins says that the money involved changes the variables in a transfer’s decision, and essentially, it is turning into a “bidding war.”

“I don’t know, mabye it happened before, but I never got involved in all that stuff,” Huggins said. “Now it’s legal to do, so everybody’s like, ‘Well, get in the portal.’ It’s not like you just reach down there and snatch somebody out of there. They want to know what they get.”

The Mountaineers finished the regular season under .500 for the first time since 2018-19 this season, so Huggins knows that this offseason is about more than just reloading. The tough results haven’t shaken his confidence.

“We’ll fix it, but it’s not as simple as sticking your hand in a sock and pulling somebody out,” Huggins said. “That’s the way everybody wants to make it look like it is, it’s not that at all, and when you have as few scholarships as we have, you’ve got to get the right guys. You’ve got to get the guys that fill the needs that you have.”

It will take a lot of film-watching to make sure he gets those guys. It will also take a deal of convincing, but that’s something he’s no stranger to — even getting stars Kevin Jones and Truck Bryant, for example, was tough.

“We’ve got to work like crazy to get them here to let them see what we have, to let them see the opportunities that they have, to let them see the fanbase that we have,” Huggins said.