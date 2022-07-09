Miles McBride and the New York Knicks returned to action on Friday night in Las Vegas.
McBride and company began their four-game NBA Summer League slate against the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
Deuce did not have the best night shooting, but he still managed to finish the game in doube-figures and helped New York collect a 13-point win.
The former Mountaineer finished the contest with 13 points on 3-of-10 shooting. All three made shots came from beyond the arc. He was also a perfect 5-for-5 from the foul line.
McBride also dished out seven assists, collected a pair of rebounds, and was credited with a steal. He finished the game with a +11 plus-minus, meaning New York outscored Golden State by 11 points with McBride on the court.
Deuce and the Knicks have Saturday off before returning to the court in Vegas on Sunday to take on the Chicago Bulls at 5 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.