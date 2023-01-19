MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football has officially added one of its top transfers of 2023.

Neal Brown announced Thursday that wide receiver Devin Carter has signed a grant-in-aid and will join the Mountaineers. He will play out his final year of eligibility after playing five seasons at NC State.

Carter, a native of Clayton, North Carolina, racked up 1,906 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns with the Wolfpack. He had a career year in 2021 with 556 receiving yards on 31 catches, then grabbed two touchdowns with 406 yards in 2022.

Carter announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Jan. 11, much to the delight of former WVU wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who hails from Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, which is about 20 miles from Carter’s hometown.

Brown now has two transfer wide receivers ahead of the 2023 season after Toledo product Ja’Shaun Poke signed his grant-in-aid on Jan. 13.