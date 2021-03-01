Divers begin competition at Big 12 Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving teams opened the diving portion of the 2021 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship, at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, in Austin, Texas, on Monday.

The first night of action in the diving well was highlighted by the appearances of four Mountaineers in the men’s 1-meter final, as well as junior Camille Burt’s spot in the women’s 3-meter final. Additionally, sophomore Holly Darling earned a win in the women’s 3-meter consolation final.

“As our team began prelims today, the eagerness of competition and the palpable fact of just being here really set in,” diving coach Karla Helder said. “Everyone had a rough spot in their list, but quickly found that when they applied all the skills we’ve been training and breathed through those rough areas, they could finish well and finish strong.”

The night opened with the men’s 1-meter competition, where junior PJ Lenz paced the Mountaineers, finishing fourth overall with a score of 359.16 and earning him All-Big 12 First Team honors. In sixth place was sophomore Owen Johns, notching 307.60 to place just ahead of redshirt junior Jake Lowe in seventh (305.80). Rounding out the top eight was junior Nick Cover, who took eighth with a score of 293.95.

Burt was the lone Mountaineer in the women’s 3-meter championship, placing sixth with a score of 297.85. Prior to the start of finals, four West Virginia divers competed in the women’s 3-meter consolation final, where Darling earned her first-place finish with a 307.40 total. Behind Darling in the consolation standings was classmate Marian Tiemeier in third (272.45), freshman Sara Haggerty in sixth (243.15) and junior Emma Longley in seventh (230.75).

“I believe everyone had several highlights they didn’t expect today,” Helder continued. “I, personally, am pleased to see them very happy with their outcomes.”

The Mountaineers continue action in the diving well on Tuesday, March 2, beginning with prelims at 11 a.m. ET, followed by finals at 7 p.m. During Tuesday night’s live coverage on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ at the Texas Swimming Center, the women will compete on 1-meter, and the men will compete on 3-meter.