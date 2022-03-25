Fifth-year swimmer David Dixon of the West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team completed the second day of competition at the 2022 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, at the McAuley Aquatic Center, hosted by Georgia Tech, in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday.

Dixon represented WVU in the 100 butterfly, finishing in 40th overall with a time 46.83, improving his finish from Thursday’s 200 individual medley prelim by more than 12 spots. Dixon’s time in the 100 fly was just seconds off his personal best in the event, which ranks No. 6 in the event in program history.

“David is swimming at his best times, which is great for this meet,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said. “His 100 fly this morning was a really good swim. He’s taking advantage of the opportunity he’s been given and he’s looking forward to his 200 fly tomorrow.”

The remainder of WVU’s competitors conclude action at the NCAA Championships on Saturday, March 26, with Dixon swimming in the 200 fly, and senior diver PJ Lenz competing on platform. Prelim action from the Atlanta begins at 10 a.m. ET, while finals commence at 6 p.m. Action from both sessions will be available on ESPN3.

