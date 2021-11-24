Dixon named Big 12 Swimmer of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth year David Dixon of the West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team has been named the Big 12 Men’s Swimmer of the Week, as announced by the league on Wednesday.

Dixon earns the weekly conference honor for the first time this season after leading the Mountaineer men’s team to a victory in the second annual WVU Invitational at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park from Nov. 18-20.

“David has been putting in the work in both practice and meets,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said.”It’s good to see his swims being recognized by the Big 12 Conference.”

The accolade marks the eighth for Dixon in his career, as he collected seven total wins at the WVU Invite. His performance at the three-day meet was highlighted by the 200 butterfly, as he took the event with a time of 1:44.72, five seconds before second-place.

The Richmond, Virginia, native previously broke the event’s previous school record with a time of 1:41.59, which he set in 2019 at the first-ever WVU Invitational.

An All-Big 12 First Team honoree last season, Dixon’s seven victories at the three-day, mid-season invitational came in the 100 fly (47.39), 200 fly (1:44.72), 200 individual medley (1:47.14), 200 freestyle relay (1:21:73), 200 medley relay (1:28.67), 400 medley relay (3:14.83) and 400 freestyle relay (3:14.83).

Dixon’s wins helped lead the WVU men to a victory at the WVU Invitational, as the squad tallied 2,551 team points to grab a victory over second-place Villanova (1,612.5). The Mountaineer women’s team placed first at the meet with 1,871 points, with Villanova taking second with 1,797.5.

The WVU men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams return to dual-meet action on Jan. 8, 2022, as they take on rival Pitt at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.