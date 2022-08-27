West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Vic Riggs announced the hiring of David Dixon as the assistant coach on Wednesday.



“I’m pleased to have David join our staff,” Riggs said. “His experience as a student-athlete, and more importantly a member of this program for the past five years, makes him a perfect fit for our staff.”



“I’m extremely excited to work with the swimming and diving team,” Dixon said. “This program has been incredible to me as a student-athlete, and I cannot wait to give back to it as an assistant coach. I’m incredibly grateful for this wonderful opportunity to stay involved within a program I’m so passionate about.”



The Richmond, Virginia, native joins the WVU staff after spending the last five seasons as a member of the Mountaineer swimming and diving team. Prior to joining the Mountaineers’ coaching staff, Dixon was the assistant coach of Club Mountaineer Aquatics, where he led a group of high school-aged athletes, created specific practice plans to reach their goals and assisted in the running of meets.



Dixon graduated from West Virginia in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in sport and exercise psychology and a bachelor’s degree in athletic coaching education.



A three-time Big 12 Conference champion and an NCAA All-American, Dixon became the only Mountaineer in program history to earn a bid to the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships in five consecutive seasons. Additionally, he is the current record holder for the men’s 200-yard butterfly (1:41.59) and sits in the No. 2 spot for the men’s 100 fly (46.65) and the 200 individual medley (1:45.47).