MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Associate head coach Travis Doak and assistant coach Zaakira Muhammad of the West Virginia University gymnastics team have been named the Women’s College Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Region 6 Co-Assistant Coaches of the Year, the association announced on Thursday.

Doak and Muhammad share the regional honor with Towson’s Ashley Sauer, as the duo collects their first career accolades from the WCGA.

The last time a Mountaineer assistant coach was named the regional coach of the year was in 2009 and 2010, when then-assistant Jason Butts was named the Southeast Region Assistant Coach of the Year in back-to-back seasons. Butts served as an assistant coach under Hall of Fame coach Linda Burdette for five seasons, before being elevated to head coach in 2012.

“I am so proud to have Travis and Zaakira receive this honor and recognition from their peers,” Butts said. “There are numerous highly competitive programs in our region, including national championship programs, and to have Travis and Zaakira’s hard work acknowledged with this honor is very much deserved. WVU Gymnastics could not be successful with without them, and I am grateful every day to have them as part of our staff.”

Doak has been a member of the WVU coaching staff since 2009, while this season marked his eighth as the team’s associate head coach. Muhammad, an All-American and four-year letterwinner at WVU from 2015-18, returned to Morgantown to join the coaching staff in June 2020.

Doak and Muhammad helped the Mountaineers rank inside the top 25 of the Road to Nationals Rankings on floor exercise every week during the regular season. The lineup debuted in the rankings at No. 4 on Jan. 17, marking the team’s highest since at least 1998 in the Road to Nationals rankings. The last time the Mountaineers appeared inside the organization’s top 10 was in the final rankings of the 2001 regular season, when the squad was ranked No. 8 nationally on floor

The duo helped the Mountaineers record a 13-5 overall record in 2022, as well as a third-place finish at the Big 12 Championship, the squad’s highest finish at the conference meet since 2017. West Virginia’s season high of 196.650 at the Big 12 Championship marked its highest team score since 2018, as well as a program-best total at the conference championship.

Additionally, WVU’s 196.25-195.225 win over No. 22 North Carolina on Feb. 24, was its first win over a ranked opponent since March 17, 2019, when it bested No. 22 Ohio State and No. 24 Penn State. The Mountaineers also earned their 42nd regional championships berth all-time in 2022, including its seventh consecutive qualification.