Doege joins pair of West Virginia natives on weekly awards list from WVU football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — Quarterback Jarret Doege and a pair of homegrown Mountaineers headline West Virginia’s list of weekly award winners following the 37-10 victory over Kansas State.

Doege is the team’s offensive player of the week after exceeding 300 yards passing for the third game in a row. Head coach Neal Brown said the starting QB consistently made good decisions as he threw for two touchdowns and no interceptions.

West Virginia’s top offensive lineman from the K-State game was true freshman Zach Frazier, who played at both center and guard in the win. Frazier, a product of Fairmont Senior, played every snap and was the offensive lineman who earned the highest grade in the win.

A fellow West Virginia native, redshirt senior Dante Bonamico, is the squad’s special teams player of the week. He recovered a fumbled punt and had a tackle and two assists on kickoff coverage.

Safety Sean Mahone won the award as the team’s top defensive player after he logged seven tackles and an interception in the victory.

More weekly award winners for #WVU…



Blue Collar: Mike O’Laughlin

Juice: JP Hadley

Scout Spec. Teams: Devell Washington

Scout Defensive POTW: Sean Martin

Scout Offensive POTW: Ja’Quay Hubbard — Nick Farrell (@ByNickFarrell) November 3, 2020

Tight end Mike O’Laughlin won the team’s “blue collar award,” given after each win to a player who embodies the grit and toughness for which West Virginians are known.

“I thought he blocked really well on the run game, and then was productive on a couple of receptions,” Brown said.

In addition, the “juice award” was issued to redshirt sophomore long snapper J.P. Hadley, who Brown said brought the most energy on the sideline.

“I thought our sideline was really, really good, which has been important during these low attendance games,” Brown said.

WVU also handed out awards to its best scout team players of the previous week: redshirt freshman Ja’Quay Hubbard, freshman Sean Martin and freshman Devell Washington were recognized on offense, defense and special teams respectively.