MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One week after he appeared at WVU’s Pro Day, former Mountaineer quarterback Jarret Doege joined the Canadian Football League.

Sam James and Bryce Ford-Wheaton hauling in the long ball from former #WVU QB Jarret Doege here at #ProDay pic.twitter.com/4NAJPGsyJf — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) March 27, 2023

Doege signed with the Edmonton Elks on Monday.

He started his collegiate career at Bowling Green before transferring to WVU in 2019. He took over the starting role at the end of that season and held it for the next two seasons.

He threw for 6,453 yards and 40 touchdowns during his Mountaineer career. In his final year, he completed 19 touchdown passes and was one of two quarterbacks in the Big 12 to throw for more than 3,000 yards. He also ranked second in the conference in passing yards (3,048) and passing average (234.5) in 2021.

Doege transferred to Western Kentucky before ultimately ending his career at Troy. He threw for 575 yards, five TDs and three interceptions in seven games for the Trojans.

The Lubbock native also performed for NFL scouts at Troy and UAB during their respective pro days.