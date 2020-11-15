Doege staying sharp, spreading the wealth as Mountaineers clinch at least a .500 regular season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — His streak of consecutive 300-yard passing games may have come to an end, but quarterback Jarret Doege was still efficient in the 24-6 win over TCU.

Doege completed 73 percent of his 26 passing attempts as he threw for 212 yards and logged three total scores in the victory. Head coach Neal Brown said that performance followed Doege’s best week of practice this fall.

“He was really efficient. Never put the ball in jeopardy,” Brown said. “We left a couple plays out there, probably, but really proud of how he’s playing, how he’s managing the football game.”

While the second-year head coach said last week that he wants to see a dominant receiver emerge from the pack for WVU, Doege once again was able to spread the wealth among his targets against the Horned Frogs.

The redshirt junior completed passes to seven different Mountaineers Saturday. Eight players have reached double figures in receptions this season.

Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons logged a game-high 90 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions. He has led the team in receiving yards in back-to-back games.

“I think Doege trusts him to make contested catches, that’s another piece of it. But he has, he’s played well,” Brown said. “He had a good run last year when he was healthy. He had a three or four or five game run where he played at an extremely high level. I think that’s the thing. He’s got to take care of his body, and when he’s able to do that, he’s a really productive and good player in this league.”

Simmons is the fourth Mountaineer to lead the team’s receivers in yardage in two games this season. Sam James, Winston Wright and Bryce Ford-Wheaton have also accomplished the same feat.

The Alabama transfer also recorded his second multi-score game in gold and blue.