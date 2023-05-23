MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The College Sports Communicators (CSC) announced the 2023 Academic All-District At-Large Teams for both men’s and women’s sports on Tuesday, which featured eight West Virginia University student-athletes.

Fifth-year Kurtis Grant and junior Will Stakel of the golf team and fifth-year Killian Cardinale of wrestling represent the men’s side. Senior’s Abbie Pierson and Kianna Yancey represent gymnastics as senior Lydia Nicolai and junior Ryleigh Williams earned the honor in rowing. Fifth-year Verena Zaisberger of rifle rounded out the honors for the women.

Grant (master of business administration), Yancey (psychology), Williams (accounting) and Zaisberger (master of sport management) all produced 4.0 grade-point averages.

Stakel earned a 3.79 GPA in finance as Cardinale managed a 3.94 in business administration. Pierson produced a 3.96 in exercise psychology while Nicolai earned a 3.90 in environmental geoscience.

Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced for men at Noon ET on Wednesday, June 21 while the women will be announced on Thursday, June 22. To qualify, student-athletes must have a 3.50 GPA, be in their second year at that school, and play in at least 50% of the team’s contests.