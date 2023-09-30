MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert announced Saturday that veteran guard Jose Perez is no longer with the WVU men’s basketball team.

“We wish Jose the best in his future endeavors,” Eilert said.

Perez transferred to West Virginia last season but was deemed ineligible to play by the NCAA, which denied his appeal. He remained with the Mountaineers throughout the offseason, ultimately returning to WVU after entering his name in the transfer portal.

The Bronx, New York native last played for Manhattan during the 2021-22 season when he averaged 18.9 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game.