MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball interim head coach Josh Eilert has announced the signing of Jeremiah Bembry to a grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year.

Bembry, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard from Brooklyn, New York, attended Florida State in 2022-23, where he did not compete in any games and redshirted.

“I love the versatility and the size that Jeremiah will bring to the point guard position,” Eilert said. “He’s an outstanding ball handler who can lead the break, penetrate and shoot. He’s a very athletic, left-handed guard who will fit in well into our defensive schemes with his tremendous length. Jeremiah is a high character student-athlete who comes from a great family. We are excited to have him join our Mountaineer basketball program.”

Bembry graduated from Executive Education Academy in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in 2022. He played in 32 games over two seasons and averaged 13.9 points per game over his two-year career. Bembry averaged 14.1 points in 15 games as a senior.

He had 27 points in a 67-62 win over Muhlenberg, 23 in a win over Nativity BVM and 21 against Wilkes-Barre Area. Bembry had 10 double figure scoring games in 15 games as a senior.

As a junior, Bembry averaged 13.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 blocked shots per game. He helped lead Executive to the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 3A State Tournament. Bembry had 23 points in the final prep game of his career against Loyalsock Township and totaled 21 in a 98-56 win over Roberto Clemente Charter School. He earned a 4.0 GPA in high school.

Bembry attended Marist High in Bayonne, New Jersey, as a freshman and a sophomore. He averaged 16.3 points per game as a freshman and averaged 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists as a sophomore.