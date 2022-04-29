The former WVU forward will finish his college career right where it began -- at the WVU Coliseum

Emmitt Matthews Jr. is coming back to Morgantown.

The forward announced his return to WVU men’s basketball in a tweet on Friday after spending the 2021-22 season at Washington. Matthews Jr. entered the transfer portal earlier this week after scoring 11.7 points and grabbing 5.7 rebounds per game.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. is coming back to Morgantown 🏀#HailWV pic.twitter.com/gX4dlRth3D — Gold and Blue Nation (@GoldAndBlueNtn) April 29, 2022

The Tacoma, Washington native played three years for Bob Huggins at WVU and made the move out west after his junior season in 2020-21. He made 25 starts as a junior and averaged 7.7 points per contest, a career-high in Morgantown. The rising fifth-year will pick up right where he left off in his WVU career, during which he has scored 592 points, grabbed 325 rebounds and dished 68 assists in 92 appearances.

He was the second-leading scorer at Washington in 2021-22 and made 33.6 percent of his three-pointers, and is one of two Huskies to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Matthews Jr. is also the third D-I transfer to commit to the Mountaineers after Joe Toussaint of Iowa and Erik Stevenson of South Carolina.