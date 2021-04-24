Errors and slow offense plagues WVU as Mountaineers fall to K-State

West Virginia’s offense was a little late to the party in Manhattan as the Mountaineers fell in the second of a three-game series with Kansas State, 5-2.

Kansas State got on the board in the second with the help of three errors from the WVU infield. With two men on, Kamron Willman poked a single to left field to send home Caleb Littlejim, the first run of the contest.

The Wildcats put some heavy insurance on the board in the fourth, led by Terrence Spurlin, who knocked a three-run homer into right field. After getting on with a triple, Willman capped off K-State’s scoring off a wild pitch from WVU starter Jake Carr.

Defensively, West Virginia finished the contest with four errors.

West Virginia’s first score came in the sixth off of a sacrifice fly from Mikey Kluska, sending Braden Barry home. They added another run in the ninth, but it was too late to truly mount a rally.

Spurlin’s three RBIs led the Wildcats as he was one of three K-State batters with a multi-hit outing. Connor Thompson also added a pair of singles, while Willman chipped in two hits.

Kluska’s sac fly was the only RBI for West Virginia.

K-State starter Connor McCullough (3-2) was a tough matchup for West Virginia as he tossed seven innings for the Wildcats. WVU mustered just one hit and one run off the starter as he struck out eight in his victory. Tyler Eckberg came in for the eighth and ninth innings, giving up three hits and an earned run to close out the win.

Carr (1-3) took the loss after allowing five runs on four hits in 3.1 innings pitched. Luckily for the sophomore, only three of those runs were earned as the Wildcats were aided by some WVU defensive miscues.

Zach Ottinger and Adam Tulloch finished out the last 4.2 innings, keeping the Wildcats scoreless to finish out the contest.

The series finale is set for 2 p.m. ET, as WVU lefty Ben Hampton (3-1, 3.81 ERA) takes the rubber against righty Carson Seymour (2-4, 6.53 ERA).