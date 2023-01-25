JC might not be a regular starter, but he has proven his worth to the Bucks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Milwaukee Bucks are in a tough fight for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, and Jevon Carter has a big hand in his team’s success.

The former West Virginia guard has fallen out of the Bucks’ starting lineup after the return of several injured teammates. He is still seeing plenty of the floor, though, and has earned the occasional start, a privilege he earned as he handled additional responsibility early in the season.

Carter has made 12 appearances in the month of January, averaging seven points in 19.6 minutes per game. He has also made three starts in that span, bringing his season total up to 30 on the season — more than his previous six seasons in the league combined.

He has enjoyed a rather strong set of performances since the New Year, as well. Carter has recorded six double-figure scoring games in January despite seeing a dip in his minutes, but he has posted a minus-9.5 for the month.

In 2022-23, Carter averages 7.4 points, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Milwaukee currently sits third in the East, four games behind Joe Mazzulla’s Boston Celtics.