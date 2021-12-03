Eventful 24 hours for Deuce McBride provides back-to-back wins for Westchester

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy WVU Athletics.)

Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am

It’s been an eventful 24 hours for Deuce McBride.

Thursday morning he was assigned to Westchester, the Knicks’ G-League affiliate, and netted 31 points en route to a 123-102 victory over College Park later that night.

Friday morning, he was recalled by the Knicks and attended practice, but by 3 p.m., he was assigned back to Westchester and faced the Skyhawks for a second straight night.

This time, McBride was the second-leading scorer with 23 points. In a team-high 39 minutes of action, he converted 8-of-15 attempts from the floor, 3-of-7 from beyond the arc and was perfect from the charity stripe. He finished with a team-high 11 assists, eight rebounds and a steal in the 121-117 win.

McBride is now 2-0 over fellow former Mountaineer Da’Sean Butler, who is in his first season as an assistant for College Park.

Westchester returns to action against Delaware Dec. 12 at 3 p.m., while New York hosts the Denver Nuggets Saturday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter