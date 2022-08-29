WVU Football 2022 Season Preview – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU football coach Neal Brown revealed a two-deep for his roster Monday prior to his first game week press conference of the regular season.
Most notably, the fourth-year head coach named JT Daniels the starting quarterback for Thursday’s season opener against Pitt, adding that the transfer’s “steadiness” and decision-making ability set him apart from his teammates at that position.
We may not know the winner of other key position battles until game time, though. For example, the depth chart does not list a clear starter at tight end, right tackle or left cornerback, and it’s likely that multiple players at those positions will see substantial time against Pitt.
Here’s a look at the WVU football depth chart entering this highly anticipated season opener:
Offense
QB
Starter: JT Daniels
Backups: Will Crowder OR Nicco Marchiol OR Garrett Greene
RB
Starter: Tony Mathis
Backup: Justin Johnson Jr.
WR (X)
Starter: Bryce Ford-Wheaton
Backup: Cortez Braham
WR (Y)
Starter: Sam James
Backup: Preston Fox
WR (H)
Starter: Reese Smith
Backup: Graeson Malashevich
WR (Z)
Starter: Kaden Prather
Backup: Jeremiah Aaron
TE
Starter: Brian Polendey OR Mike O’Laughlin
LT
Starter: Wyatt Milum
Backup: Nick Malone
LG
Starter: James Gmiter
Backup: Tomas Rimac
C
Starter: Zach Frazier
Backup: Jordan White
RG
Starter: Doug Nester
Backup: Jordan White
RT
Starter: Brandon Yates OR Ja’Quay Hubbard
Defense
DT
Starter: Dante Stills
Backups: Edward Vesterinen, then Jalen Thornton, then Zeiqui Lawton
NG
Starter: Jordan Jefferson
Backup: Mike Lockhart
DE
Starter: Taijh Alston
Backup: Sean Martin
BANDIT
Starter: Jared Bartlett OR Lanell Carr
WLB
Starter: Lance Dixon
Backup: Exree Loe
MLB
Starter: Lee Kpogba
Backups: Tirek Austin-Cave, Caden Biser
SPEAR
Starters: Davis Mallinger OR Jasir Cox
LCB
Starter: Rashad Ajayi OR Wesley McCormick
RCB
Starter: Charles Woods
Backup: Andrew Wilson-Lamp
FS
Starter: Aubrey Burks
Backup: Hershey McLaurin
CS
Starter: Marcis Floyd
Backup: Malachi Ruffin
Special Teams
K
Starter: Casey Legg
Backup: Parker Grothaus
H
Starter: Graeson Malashevich
P
Starter: Colton McGhee OR Oliver Straw
KO
Starter: Parker Grothaus
Backup: Danny King
LS
Starter: Austin Brinkman
KOR
Starter: Sam James
Backup: Davis Mallinger
PR
Starter: Sam James OR Reese Smith OR Preston Fox