West Virginia men’s basketball completes his two-game road trip as it travels to Kansas State to face the Wildcats. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

WVU has its first shot at a season sweep in Manhattan after taking down K-State on Jan. 8. Sean McNeil tied his career-high with 26 points to lead the Mountaineers to a 71-68 nail-biter at the WVU Coliseum, while Nijel Pack led K-State with 20 points, and was one of four Wildcats in double figures.

West Virginia starters

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

Kansas State starters

G Nijel Pack

G Mike McGuirl

G Mark Smith

G Markquis Nowell

C Davion Bradford

Be sure to stop here for updates as the game unfolds.

2ND HALF

FINAL: Kansas State beats West Virginia 78-73.

1:02 (WVU 73, KSU 78): Kedrian Johnson is the first player to foul out after bumping Marqkuis Nowell. Six of the game’s last eight points have been scored from the free throw line.

3:03 (WVU 69, WVU 74): The game has gotten choppy, but WVU is trying to make a late run to get back in front. Sean McNeil finally adds his first three-pointer shortly before the media stoppage to get his point total up to five. There was also a situation involving Dimon Carrigan and Selton Miguel under the K-State basket after Carrigan was whistled for a foul — both were also logged with technical fouls.

7:55 (WVU 56, KSU 62): Taz Sherman breaks the scoreless drought from the free throw line, but the Wildcats are still in the driver’s seat. Their run is now up to 18-2, with Markquis Nowell and Mark Smith each leading K-State with 17 points.

11:26 (WVU 54, KSU 54): The Mountaineers add two more misses to their totals as the game stays tied in the second half. The Mountaineers haven’t scored in 4 minutes and 46 seconds.

12:35 (WVU 54, KSU 54): K-State is officially on a 10-0 run that ties the game up. Malik Curry gets called for a flagrant 1 in the process, which greatly helps the Wildcats’ prospects in this regard. WVU has missed its last five shots, while Cottrell is the last Mountaineer to make a bucket after hitting a three-pointer.

14:45 (WVU 54, KSU 46): Isaiah Cottrell hits a career high in scoring after notching a quick eight points from the floor, including a pair of three-pointers. WVU is keeping steady after halftime, earning its first double-digit lead of the game so far.

1ST HALF

HALF: Isaiah Cottrell commits a turnover on the final possession of the game, keeping WVU’s lead at 42-35 for the half. That is the highest point total for the Mountaineers in a half since Radford on Dec. 4.

0:27 (WVU 42, KSU 33): WVU gets a little run going, running 8-2 to bet back out by a substantial amount, helped by Kobe and Keddy Johnson. K-State is at the line.

2:26 (WVU 34, KSU 30): The Wildcats start to claw back as they start to put the pressure on the Mountaineers. They force three turnovers from WVU, which helps them get back within a couple of buckets, but Taz Sherman is keeping WVU in front with five points in the last minute and a half. He also hits his first three-pointer of the game, and leads all scorers with 15. Right now, however, K-State awaits Mark Smith, who just made a layup and drew a foul; he gets the chance to complete the and-one at the end of the media timeout.

7:54 (WVU 25, KSU 18): Taz Sherman sends WVU into the third media timeout with a quick jump shot off an inbound. He leads the game with seven points, while Jalen Bridges and Kedrian Johnson trail with seven each. Some other positive signs for the Mountaineers: They have lost just one turnover, while forcing six and getting six points from them. They are also 7-of-8 from the charity stripe, and have made 42 percent of their free throws.

11:55 (WVU 17, KSU 12): The Wildcats’ three-point shooting is keeping them in this game, as all 12 of their points are off three-pointers. Kedrian Johnson added WVU’s first shot from downtown. West Virginia is also winning the rebounding battle, which has been a point of struggle for the Mountaineers this year.

15:34 (WVU 10, KSU 6): West Virginia seems to have this game a little backwards from its previous performances — all of their points have come from either inside or at the line, while K-State’s six points have come from behind the three-point arc. Taz Sherman heads to the line after the first media timeout for two free throws after taking a shooting foul from mid-range.

West Virginia wins the opening tip-off. We are underway in Manhattan.