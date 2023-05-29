MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia baseball players, coaches, and fans will learn where the Mountaineers are playing in the NCAA Baseball Tournament shortly after Noon ET on Monday.

The final NCAA Tournament projections were released by various outlets late Sunday evening.

WVU (39-18) remains a projected two-seed. After not being announced as a regional host, it will be on the road for the rest of the season. Where they will play their games, however, is still unclear.

D1Baseball.com continues to project Randy Mazey’s club will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia, where the Cavaliers of UVA are hosting.

Meanwhile, Baseball America believes the Mountaineers will instead go to Lexington, Kentucky, where the Wildcats out of the SEC will host. Popular college baseball podcast 11Point7 also projects WVU will head to Kentucky.

The Charlottesville Regional has been the projected playing site for West Virginia over the last several days, ever since WVU fell out of contention to be a regional host. Kentucky was a projected landing spot for the Mountaineers earlier in the year, prior to their ascension to a Top 10 national ranking in mid-May.

WVU has lost each of its last five games, but appears in no danger of being left out of the NCAA Tournament field. The Mountaineers are seeking their third appearance in the national tournament since the start of the 2017 season. More than two decades passed between postseason baseball games for WVU prior to qualifying in 2017.

The 64-team NCAA Tournament bracket will be announced on ESPN2, beginning at Noon ET on Monday.

