West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Davoan Hawkins, a 6-2, 286-pound, senior defensive lineman from Lauderdale Hill, Florida, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Tennessee State. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Davoan Hawkins, Sr., DL, 6-2, 286, Lauderdale Hill, Fla./Chaminade-Madonna High School/Tennessee State
2022 – Tennessee State
- Finished career at Tennessee Tech with 92 career tackles (51 solo/41 assisted)
- Career numbers also include 18 tackles for a loss of 89 yards, eight sacks for a loss of 54 yards, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two block kicks
- For the season, he recorded 31 total tackles (16 solo/15 assisted), five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries
- Recorded six tackles vs. Tennessee Tech, five tackles vs. Middle Tennessee and four vs. Jackson State
Fall – 2021 -Tennessee State
- Played in 11 games
- Collected 29 tackles – 16 solo/13 assisted
- Tallied 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks
- Forced two fumbles and blocked two kicks
- Registered five quarterback hurries
Spring – 2021-COVID Season – Tennessee State
- Played in all seven games
- Recorded 19 solo tackles and 12 assisted for a total of 32
- Nine tackles for a loss of 39 yards and five sacks for a loss of 28 yards
- Registered two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery
- Recorded seven tackles in three different games during the season
- Top performance came against Eastern Illinois with seven tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks
- Earned Hero Sports All-American honors
2020 – Kentucky
- Saw action in nine games
- Finished the season with three solo tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble
2019 – Kentucky
- Played in one game as a redshirt freshman – did not record any statistics
2018 – Kentucky
- Redshirted
High School
- Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN
- Played on the offensive and defensive line
- Chaminade-Madonna won the 3A state championship in 2017
- Registered 65 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 12 sacks as a senior
- Three-time first-team all-county selection