MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – (June 1, 2022) – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Wesley McCormick, a 6-foot, 199-pound, fifth-year senior defensive back from Germantown, Maryland, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from James Madison University. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Wesley McCormick, S-Sr., DB, 6-0, 199, Germantown, Md./Northwest/James Madison

2021 (Sr.) – James Madison

Played cornerback for coach Curt Cignetti

Played in one game, redshirting to retain final year of eligibility

Had one tackle against Maine

2020 (Sr.) – James Madison

Started seven games at cornerback

VaSID First Team All-State

Had 20 tackles, including 16 unassisted, one tackle for loss, three interceptions and two pass breakups

Tied for CAA lead in interceptions and tied for second in total passes defended (five)

Career-high six tackles with a tackle for loss against Robert Morris

Recorded first career interception at Elon with a 26-yard return

Also had an interception vs. VMI in FCS first round and one vs. North Dakota in FCS quarterfinals

Added five tackles in VMI playoff win

Had three or more tackles in four games

CAA Football Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll (Spring 2021)

2019 (Jr.) – James Madison

Played in 14 games, making 11 starts at cornerback

Had 22 total tackles, including 17 solo stops, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and three pass breakups

Season-high four tackles and a forced fumble vs. Richmond

Had a tackle for loss at West Virginia and at Elon

Recorded three tackles in three games

2018 (So.) – James Madison

Played in 12 games, making three starts at cornerback

Had 10 total tackles, including five solo stops

Season-best three tackles in season opener at NC State

Had two stops vs. Stony Brook



2017 (Fr.) – James Madison

Played in all 15 games, primarily on special teams

Had 16 total tackles, including 12 unassisted tackles, and a pass breakup

Season-high three tackles vs. Stony Brook in FCS second round

Four games with two tackles and tallied two solo stops in four outings

Had first career pass breakup at Rhode Island

High School

Named All-Metro Honorable Mention as a senior

Earned all-county defensive back honors as a senior

Maryland Team Big 33 selection

Participant in the Maryland Crab Bowl

Helped Northwest to state semifinals as a junior

Dual-sport athlete who is a state champion in indoor and outdoor track

Honor roll student

Personal