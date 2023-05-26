MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that EJ Horton, a 6-0, 180-pound, junior wide receiver from Louisville, Kentucky, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining and was also offered by Colorado, Mississippi State, BYU and California.
EJ Horton, Jr., WR, 6-0, 180, Louisville, Kentucky/Palmetto Academy/Marshall
2022 (So.) – Marshall
- Played for coach Charles Huff at Marshall
- Saw action in 12 games, starting the final four games of the season
- Helped the Herd finish 9-4 and win the Myrtle Beach Bowl Championship
- Finished with 12 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown
- Used on 269 snaps and was targeted 28 times
- Had two catches for 37 yards with a long of 33 against Georgia State
- Season-high four catches for 28 yards with a long of 12 at Old Dominion
- Season-best 76 yards on two catches and a season-best 65-yard touchdown at Georgia Southern
- Registered three catches for 39 yards with a long of 23 yards against Coastal Carolina
2021 (Fr.) – Marshall
- Played in six games
- Finished with four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown
- Season-best three catches for 29 yards with a long of 15 against North Carolina Central
- Had a 30-yard touchdown reception at Navy
2020 (COVID) – Marshall
- Saw action against Massachusetts
High School
- Played for coach Kevin Rholetter at Palmetto Academy
- Two-time all-region honoree and claimed all-conference honors, while being named the team’s offensive player of the year in each of his last two seasons
- Caught 47 passes for 774 and 11 touchdowns as a senior
- Recorded 48 catches, 827 yards and 11 more scores as a junior
- Returned three interceptions for touchdowns with three more in the kicking game
Personal
- Son of Eric Horton and Elizabeth Lee
- One of four children (1 brother, 2 sisters)
- Majoring in health science