Former WVU wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton posted some impressive numbers Saturday during his session at the NFL Combine.

Ford-Wheaton’s 41-inch vertical was tied for the best mark among wide receivers at the Combine, as well as one of the top 10 results overall. He also posted a blazing 4.38 40-yard dash time, which tied him for fourth among players at his position.

In 2022, Ford-Wheaton led the Mountaineers in total receptions with 62 and receiving touchdowns with seven.

Earlier in the week, fellow Mountaineer Dante Stills also put up some stellar numbers at the Combine.

Linebacker Tony Fields II is the most recent athlete to conclude his collegiate career at WVU and then be selected in the NFL Draft.