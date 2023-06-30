An important night is on the way for a former Mountaineer quarterback.

Jarret Doege, who played for WVU from 2019-21, will make his first CFL start for the Edmonton Elks (0-3) Friday when they take on the Ottawa Redblacks (0-2) at 7:30 p.m.

Doege passed for 6,453 yards and 40 touchdowns across his three seasons in Morgantown. He ranks fifth all-time at WVU in career passing yards, and is tied for fifth all-time in 300-yard passing games.

Multiple former Mountaineers will be reunited at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa Friday night. Cornerback Hakeem Bailey and safety Alonzo Addae both play for the Redblacks. All three athletes suited up for the Old Gold and Blue during the 2019 season, which was head coach Neal Brown’s first in Morgantown.

Doege, a native of Lubbock, Texas, transferred from WVU after the conclusion of the 2021 season. He played out his final year of collegiate eligibility at Troy last season, before returning to Morgantown in March to participate in WVU’s Pro Day.