Former WVU offensive lineman and local media personality Dale Wolfley died Saturday night at the age of 56.

A native of Orchard Park, New York, Wolfley played for the Mountaineers from 1986-1990. He was a part of WVU’s 11-0 regular season in 1988 as a redshirt sophomore guard. He was also named to the All-East First Team in 1989-90.

He returned to Morgantown in 2008 as a director of player personnel under head coach Bill Stewart.

Dale’s brother Ron played at WVU from 1981-84, and he is a member of the WVU Sports Hall of Fame. His brother Craig played college football at Syracuse before starting a pro career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dale’s son Stone played for the Mountaineers from 2015-19.

Wolfley was also a contributor for West Virginia Illustrated and Gold and Blue Nation Mountaineer GameDay and the WVU Coaches Show.