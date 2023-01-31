Interim Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has become one of the NBA’s breakout stars this season, so it’s only fitting that he receives a trip to the All-Star Game.

The former Mountaineer and his Celtics coaching staff will lead Team Giannis at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, according to an announcement from the NBA Monday. Mazzulla earned the coaching role because his team is already guaranteed to have the best record in the Eastern Conference through games played on Feb. 5.

At 36-15 overall, Mazzulla’s Celtics currently boast the NBA’s top winning percentage (.706). They hold a 2.5 game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings.

According to a tweet from NBA Communications, Mazzulla becomes just the third first-year head coach to lead an All-Star team in the last 24 seasons.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is set for Sunday, Feb. 19 at Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, and TNT will televise the game.