Former Mountaineer Routt heading to Turkey to continue pro career

After the TBT, a former Mountaineer will take his talents to Turkey. 

Logan Routt, a 6-11 forward from Cameron, West Virginia, has signed a contract with Akhisar Belediysepor, a team that competes in the Turkish Basketball First League, the second tier of Turkey’s basketball league system. 

During his first season as a pro, Routt competed in Slovenia for Zlatorog Lasko, averaging a double-double with 15.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. He also appeared in more than 100 games for the Mountaineers across four seasons, making 15 starts. 

Routt is a member of the Best Virginia TBT team, which is a co-host of the upcoming West Virginia Regional in Charleston. Best Virginia will begin its quest for the tournament’s $1 million grand prize on July 17 at 2 p.m. against WoCo Showtime. 

