Former Mountaineer stars McBride, Butler set to square off in G-League

There’s always a West Virginia connection, right?

Two former WVU hoops stars are about to go head-to-head in the G-League.

Deuce McBride, who was recently assigned to the Westchester Knicks, is set to take on the College Park Skyhawks, who feature assistant coach Da’Sean Butler. The Knicks and Skyhawks will play Thursday and Friday, with both contests set to tip off at 7 p.m.

That means Deuce (player) will face off against Da'Sean (assistant coach) tonight in the G-League. They'll square off again tomorrow as well. https://t.co/OeTb4CBGTZ — Nick Farrell (@ByNickFarrell) December 2, 2021

In his first pro season, McBride has split time on NBA and G-League rosters. He recently scored his first NBA points for the New York Knicks, and then followed that up by throwing down a ridiculous dunk Monday night in a G-League loss the Maine Celtics. He logged 28 points in 41 minutes in that game.

Roughly a decade removed from the conclusion of his illustrious WVU career, Butler is in his first season as a G-League assistant with the Skyhawks. Previously, he spent a season as an assistant at Division II Wheeling University.

Thursday’s game between Westchester and College Park will air on ESPN+, while Friday’s tilt will stream live on NBAGLeague.com. Westchester will host both contests.