Former WVU guard Levi Phillips passes away at 69

Levi Phillips, a former WVU basketball great, has died at the age of 69 after succumbing to an undisclosed illness, WVU men’s basketball announced Tuesday.

Phillips, a native of Charleston, West Virginia, played three seasons for the Mountaineers between 1970 and 1974, appearing in 55 contests for the Old Gold and Blue. He made program history on Dec. 1, 1970 in his debut when he scored the first points at the WVU Coliseum, the Mountaineers’ current home. He went on to score 10 points in 15 minutes as WVU defeated Colgate, 113-92.

Phillips went on to score a total of 661 points, dish 234 assists and grab 255 rebounds for West Virginia. His lifetime averages flushed out to 12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game as a Mountaineer.

Before his time at WVU, Phillips was a star at Charleston High School, averaging 19.7 points per game with a three-year record of 72 wins and three losses.

On Feb. 6, Phillips stopped by the WVU Coliseum for the Mountaineers’ game against Kansas as WVU commemorated the 50th anniversary of the arena.