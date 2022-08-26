WVU centerfielder Victor Scott watches a pitch come in from Pitt starter Jonathan Bautista at PNC Park on April 20, 2022. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

It isn’t taking long for WVU’s single-season stolen bases leader to acclimate to the minors.

Victor Scott II hit his first professional home run for the Palm Beach Cardinals on Friday, launching a shot to right field against the St. Lucie Mets. Scott went 2-for-5 from the leadoff spot as Palm Beach won 11-5.

Scott has played 21 games for the single-A Palm Beach since making his pro debut in the Florida State League on July 29 against St. Lucie. He has a .206 batting average and a .713 OPS for the Cardinals, logging 10 stolen bases so far.

The Powder Springs, Georgia native was one of WVU’s key players in 2022, finishing the season with a .278 batting average and a .854 OPS with six home runs and 47 RBIs. He set the program record for stolen bases in a season, swiping 38 bags as a junior.

On July 18, the St. Louis Cardinals selected Scott in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He was given a $350,400 signing bonus, per MLB.com.

Scott finished his Mountaineer career with 62 steals, 11 home runs, 75 RBIs, a .254 batting average and a .787 OPS.