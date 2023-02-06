MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four members of the West Virginia University golf team competed as individuals the last two days in the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate in Statesboro, Georgia.

Playing on the par-72 Georgia Southern University Golf Course, WVU was paced by freshman Kaleb Wilson, who posted rounds of 74-71-78=223 to finish in 29th place at +7. Oli Ménard recorded rounds of 76-78-75=229 (+13), Kurtis Grant posted rounds of 79-74-78=231 (+15) and Todd Duncan had rounds of 73-75-88=236 (+20).

“This was an opportunity for some of our guys to gain experience as we prepare for the rest of the spring schedule,” coach Sean Covich said. “We appreciate Georgia Southern University for hosting this tournament. It really brings together a lot of players from some great programs.”

The Mountaineers will return to team competition at the Gators Invitational on Saturday and Sunday in Gainesville, Florida.