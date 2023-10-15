Four West Virginia University golfers will compete at the Xavier Invitational in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Monday and Tuesday.

Seniors Oli Ménard and Will Stakel, junior Pierce Grieve and sophomore Westy McCabe will compete as individuals for the Mountaineers. Golfers will play 36 holes on Monday and 18 holes on Tuesday at the par 70, 6,992-yard Maketewah Country Club. Play is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. each day.

“These four guys have been playing good,” coach Sean Covich said. “It’s great to get them this opportunity to compete at Xavier. Our team is deep and talented this season, so it’s hard to make the lineup every week. That’s why opportunities like these are important for us and our program to continue to develop guys. You can practice all you want, but making it count in a tournament is what matters.

“Will, Oli and Westy have played vital roles in our starting five, and I expect them to do so again very soon. Pierce is super talented. This is his first semester at WVU, so I’m excited to see what he will do this week and beyond.”

Live scoring will be available at GolfStat.com.