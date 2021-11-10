Four Mountaineers earn All-MAC honors

Junior midfielder Luke McCormick headlines a list of four players from the 21st-ranked WVU men’s soccer who earned All-MAC honors after the 2021 regular season on Wednesday.

McCormick earns his second All-MAC first team honor in a row after a strong finish to the fall campaign. He notched three goals and three assists, including a score in each of WVU’s last two games as he helped lead the Mountaineers to a 2-seed in the MAC Tournament.

The Derby, England native finished second on the team with nine points, and first with 18 shots on net.

Three Mountaineers — striker Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi, defender Kevin Morris and goalkeeper Steven Tekesky — earned spots on the All-MAC second team.

The sophomore Bourlot Jaeggi led the Mountaineers with six goals on the season, tying him for third in the conference. Bourlot Jaeggi, who hails from Santa Fe, Argentina, found his stride in the last stretch of the season, scoring four goals over a three-game stretch, including a brace against Georgia Southern on Oct. 31.

Morris and Tekesky both served as captains for WVU, leading the Mountaineer defense. The fifth year centerback Morris was second on the team in minutes with 1607, starting all 17 matches on the back line. He added a pair of game-winning goals for WVU as well.

The only man who played more this season for WVU was Tekesky, who now sits third all-time in program history for minutes played. Tekesky led the MAC in goals against average (.615 per match), and was second in the league with seven clean sheets.

The Mountaineers kick off their postseason on Thursday when they face Georgia State at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+.