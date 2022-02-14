Multiple WVU senior pitchers could play even more games at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A quartet of West Virginia University pitchers were part of the initial player group for the first-half of the 2022 MLB Draft League season, as announced by the league Monday.

Two of the four are slated to enjoy their second summer in the still-young summer league, while the other two will experience that level of summer baseball for the first time.

The four senior pitchers are Trey Braithwaite, Zach Bravo, Zach Ottinger and Chase Smith.

Both Bravo and Ottinger pitched for the West Virginia Black Bears in 2021.

Ottinger has played his entire collegiate career on the turf in Granville.

With the Black Bears, he made 12 relief appearances, which spanned 14 innings on the mound. Ottinger recorded 20 strikeouts and held opposing hitters to just a .231 batting average.

For Bravo, however, his time with the Black Bears was his first taste of life at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Bravo pitched to a perfect 5-0 record in nine appearances, including six starts. He kept a 3.58 earned run average, and held opposing hitters to a .248 batting average. He is a fifth-year senior transfer, who will play his first season with West Virginia this spring. He comes to the Mountaineers after a two-year stint with Lamar.

Braithwaite and Smith are both new to the WVU program as well.

Braithwaite joins the Mountaineers after four successful seasons with Navy. The 6-foot, 3-inch closer is the Midshipmen’s all-time leader in career saves with 17.

Smith, meanwhile, comes to WVU after previously playing on the opposite side of the Backyard Brawl. He pitched at Mon County Ballpark twice during his four years with Pittsburgh, but the Mountaineer bats got the better of him in each of those outings.

The MLB Draft League played its inaugural season in 2021. Monongalia County Ballpark is one of six home fields in the league, but is one of just two parks in the league that is also home to a college baseball team. The State College Spikes share their field with Penn State’s baseball program.

While all four players are slated to play in the MLB Draft League this summer, it is not guaranteed that all four will play for the West Virginia Black Bears.

The Black Bears were coached by former WVU baseball All-American, Jedd Gyorko, last season. Gyorko and West Virginia finished with a 30-19-6 record, which was just 0.5 games behind the league champion Trenton Thunder.

More information on the success of the MLB Draft League in its first season can be found here. Meanwhile, there are plenty of changes coming to the league for the 2022 summer, and fans can click read about those changes here.

The Black Bears announced their 80-game schedule in November.