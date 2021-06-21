Four-star quarterback Marchiol commits to WVU

Vet Voices

Neal Brown just added another QB to his team’s future.

Signal caller Nicco Marchiol announced his commitment to West Virginia on Monday via Twitter, marking Brown’s tenth addition to the 2022 recruiting class.

Marchiol, a product of Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona, was previously committed to Florida State and picked West Virginia over Arizona State and Michigan State in his top three schools. He is a pro-style quarterback that both Rivals and ESPN rate as a four-star prospect, while 247Sports rates him at three stars.

All outlets rate Marchiol as a top-five prospect in Arizona, and a top-25 quarterback in the 2022 class.

Per MaxPreps, Marchiol played in eight games in his 2020 junior campaign, throwing for 1,417 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven picks as Hamilton’s captain. He had his best day in Hamilton’s Nov. 6 contest against Highland, going 31-for-35 with 352 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Hamilton finished the season 8-2, falling to top-seeded Chandler in the state finals, 23-21.

