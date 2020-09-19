Four unanswered goals lift West Virginia over Kansas State, 4-1

West Virginia opened their home slate with a dominating 4-1 win over Kansas State after netting four straight unanswered goals, including the first career brace for sophomore Enzi Broussard.

Kansas State opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Brookelyn Entz was able to exploit a mix-up in front of the net, nudging the ball in from point-blank range to take the lead. That score was the first time Kansas State had found the back of the net against West Virginia.

That seemed to only awake the Mountaineers, however, who were already dominating ball possession. Exactly four minutes later, Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel found Broussard making a run on the left side of the box. She got past the defense and finished the equalizer.

West Virginia scored once again two minutes later, when Nicole Payne made a run up the right side, finishing off the top bar to put WVU up 2-1.

The Mountaineers maintained their possession domination through the end of the half, sending five more shots on the K-State goal without finding the net. They then took their 2-1 lead to the locker room for halftime.

It didn’t take long for West Virginia to once again find the net out of the break. In the 54th minute, Lauren Segalla found Broussard in the box, who netted her second goal of the game for her first career brace.

West Virginia added another insurance goal 13 minutes later, this one coming from Julianne Vallerand — her first score since missing a large portion of 2019 with an injury. That score proved to be the dagger as the Mountaineers held on to their 4-1 lead until the final whistle.

The Mountaineers move to 2-0 on the season, their such start since 2017. Next, they travel to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State on Sept. 25. That matchup kicks off at 8 p.m. ET and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.