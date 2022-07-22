MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The preseason nods continue to rack up for WVU’s starting center Zach Frazier.

The Fairmont native has been named to the Rimington Trophy Award Watch List.

The award is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football. He is one of six players from the Big 12 Conference to earn a spot on the watch list.

Jacob Gall (Baylor), Trevor Downing (Iowa State), Mike Novitsky (Kansas) Preston Wilson (Oklahoma State) and Steve Avila (TCU) are the other conference centers on the list.

Frazier has earned a pair of preseason All-America nods and a spot on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. He is also WVU’s nominee for the Big 12 Conference Male Athlete of Year honor.

The full list of players on the Rimington Trophy Award Watch List can be found here.