MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Zach Frazier and Ja’Shaun Poke were each named to preseason watch lists on Thursday.

Frazier was one of 120 players of various positions to be placed on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. The Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the collegiate football player that best serves others, celebrates their impact, and inspires greater service in the world.

He was previously named to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-America First Team and the publications Preseason All-Big 12 first team. Phil Steele also gave him a First-Team Preseason All-Big 12 nod. In March, he was named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s Preseason All-America Second Team.

Wide receiver Ja’Shaun Poke was placed on the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, which is given to the most versatile player in the FBS. Poke is one of 53 players mentioned in the list.

Poke, a 5-foot-10-inch wide receiver transfer from Kent State, played four seasons for the Golden Flashes. He appeared in 36 games, amassing 1,033 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 81 receptions. He also handled special teams responsibilities, returning 44 kickoffs at an average of 25.2 yards per return.